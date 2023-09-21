Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 756.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after buying an additional 4,599,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Broadcom by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after buying an additional 1,132,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $800.40 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67. The company has a market capitalization of $330.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $872.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $767.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.