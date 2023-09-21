Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 872 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $360.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,337,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,249,328. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

