AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,459 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 100,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 127,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE T opened at $15.55 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.