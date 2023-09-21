AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lifted by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,865,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,834,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

