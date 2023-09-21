Sawyer & Company Inc Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 581,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $90,102,634.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,117,965 shares in the company, valued at $37,025,025,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 581,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $90,102,634.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,117,965 shares in the company, valued at $37,025,025,700.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,010,695 shares of company stock worth $930,569,792 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WMT opened at $163.88 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.09. The company has a market cap of $441.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

