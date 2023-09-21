Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.76.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.16 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

