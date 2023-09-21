Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 30,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.