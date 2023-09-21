Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $401,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,769,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $198,309.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,325 shares of company stock worth $143,551,489 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.39. 413,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,945,317. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.13. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

