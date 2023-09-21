Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,370 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,070,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,008 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,839,000 after acquiring an additional 530,478 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

