HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,763 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Walmart by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 14,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $163.88 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $441.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.09.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,010,695 shares of company stock valued at $930,569,792. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

