Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,728,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,104,000. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 83,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,642,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.10 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

