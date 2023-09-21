Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Boosted by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 5.9% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $50,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VEA opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.