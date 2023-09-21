Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $11.92 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW opened at $214.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.48.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

