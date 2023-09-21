ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $145.68 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.33 and its 200 day moving average is $146.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

