Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Increased by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 243.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $30.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $800.51. 1,804,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,400. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $872.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $767.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The company has a market capitalization of $330.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

