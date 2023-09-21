Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.6% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $364.54 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.61.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

