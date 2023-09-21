Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $3.69 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $31,446,116,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Up 0.2 %

INTC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.77. 10,487,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,070,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

