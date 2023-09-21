Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,703 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,338,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.42.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.