FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.00-18.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $17.49. FedEx also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $17.00-$18.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $260.26.

Get FedEx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $250.54 on Thursday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.56 and a 200-day moving average of $238.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.