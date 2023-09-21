Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $404.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $323.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $411.34 and a 200-day moving average of $392.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.