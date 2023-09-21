Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $34,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $120.91 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.59 and a 200-day moving average of $122.76. The firm has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

