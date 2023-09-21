Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $336.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.75 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.04.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

