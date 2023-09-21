Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $436,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

SBUX opened at $95.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.28. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.