Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 39,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Danaher by 39.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 47,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,425,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DHR opened at $254.46 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $283.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $187.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

