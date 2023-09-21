Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.9% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.98.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $225.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

