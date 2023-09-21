Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $278.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.66 and a 200-day moving average of $242.92. The firm has a market cap of $142.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

