Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has raised its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $7.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $58.78 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $81.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average is $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

