Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $45.83. 1,201,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,678,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 73.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

View Our Latest Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.