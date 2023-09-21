Verde Capital Management Buys 3,954 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.14. 268,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,989. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

