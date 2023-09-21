Sunflower Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,069,186,000 after buying an additional 111,505 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after acquiring an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $563.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $553.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.