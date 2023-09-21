Verde Capital Management Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Verde Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 1.0% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after buying an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $209,294,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $198,309.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total transaction of $198,309.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,325 shares of company stock valued at $143,551,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.87. The stock had a trading volume of 801,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,947,244. The firm has a market cap of $204.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.89 and a 200-day moving average of $207.13.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.59.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

