Northstar Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYFree Report) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 869,131 shares of company stock worth $21,031,039,049. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $569.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $520.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $601.84. The stock has a market cap of $540.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

