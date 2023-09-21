Perkins Coie Trust Co Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.1% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,089,467,000 after acquiring an additional 855,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,405,781,000 after acquiring an additional 270,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,977,000 after purchasing an additional 275,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

HON stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.05. The company had a trading volume of 325,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,739. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.26 and a 200 day moving average of $195.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

