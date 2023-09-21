Acropolis Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,642,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 869,131 shares of company stock worth $21,031,039,049. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $569.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $601.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

