Innova Wealth Partners Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Innova Wealth Partners reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.3% of Innova Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.4 %

QQQ stock opened at $364.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.15 and a 200-day moving average of $349.61. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

