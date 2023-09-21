Falcon Wealth Planning Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $364.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.61. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

