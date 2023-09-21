FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.2 %

FDX opened at $250.54 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.98. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.