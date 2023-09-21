The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,981,052,000 after buying an additional 22,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,650,142,000 after purchasing an additional 144,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,162 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,027. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $336.63 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.75 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.51. The company has a market cap of $110.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 price objective (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.93.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

