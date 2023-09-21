JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Increased by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.8% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 125,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,986,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,179,000 after purchasing an additional 364,065 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $743,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,115,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,017. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.