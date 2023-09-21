Veery Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Veery Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 166,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,723. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

