Comparing Linde (NYSE:LIN) & Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Free Report) and Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Dune Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Linde has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Linde’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $6.56 million N/A N/A Linde $33.36 billion 5.54 $4.15 billion $11.46 33.06

Analyst Ratings

Linde has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

This is a summary of current ratings for Dune Acquisition and Linde, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Linde 0 1 13 0 2.93

Linde has a consensus price target of $404.41, indicating a potential upside of 6.74%. Given Linde’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Linde is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Dune Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Linde shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of Dune Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Linde shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Linde’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dune Acquisition N/A -100.18% 18.26% Linde 17.20% 16.17% 8.41%

Summary

Linde beats Dune Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies operating in a Software as a Service model. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Dune Acquisition Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Dune Acquisition Holdings LLC.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants for third-party customers, as well as for the gas businesses in various locations, such as air separation, hydrogen, synthesis, olefin, and natural gas plants. It serves a range of industries, including healthcare, chemicals and energy, manufacturing, metals and mining, food and beverage, and electronics. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in Woking, the United Kingdom.

