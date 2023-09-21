97,190 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,409,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 14.5% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.78 and a 200-day moving average of $212.70. The company has a market cap of $308.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

