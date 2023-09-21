Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.2% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $353,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $255,265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after acquiring an additional 936,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.