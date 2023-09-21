HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,053,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 24.0% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,502,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.78 and its 200 day moving average is $212.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

