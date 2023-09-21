Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 1,746 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VTI stock opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

