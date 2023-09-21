Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 670 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.78 and a 200 day moving average of $212.70. The company has a market cap of $308.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

