Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 88 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $410.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $386.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $402.98 and its 200 day moving average is $382.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,267 shares of company stock valued at $164,793,283. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

