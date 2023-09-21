Jefferies Financial Group Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $265.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.

FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.26.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $250.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

