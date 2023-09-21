LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 8,068 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,170,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

