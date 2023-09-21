FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $205.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.26.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $250.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.98. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

